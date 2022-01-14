Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.16 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.4% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 429,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,354,000 after purchasing an additional 77,516 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,060,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. 4,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,700. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $61.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.