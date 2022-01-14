Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes $714,000 Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 933,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,046,000 after purchasing an additional 68,940 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRNT. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of KRNT stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.95. 8,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,124. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.69. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

