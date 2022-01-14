Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Raised to $57.00 at Citigroup

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of CTVA opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Corteva by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,224,000 after buying an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after buying an additional 1,269,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

