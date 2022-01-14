CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

Several analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 301,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 178,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,758,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSGP stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.53. 2,052,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,740. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.88. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

