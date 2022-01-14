CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.50.

CSGP stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.14. 3,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,593. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.88. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,606. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 62,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

