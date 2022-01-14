Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Holdings Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,796,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 79.1% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 100,478 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 54.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 51.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CPNG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE CPNG opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.19. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 over the last three months.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.