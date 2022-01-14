Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃcor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics and everyday consumables, as well as travel and restaurant order and delivery services. Coupang, Inc. is based in Seoul, South Korea. “

Get Coupang alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho raised their price target on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Coupang stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,650,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,506. Coupang has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $9,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Coupang by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 2,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 811,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after buying an additional 165,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Coupang by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupang (CPNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.