COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the December 15th total of 89,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of COVA Acquisition by 93.9% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COVA Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. COVA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

