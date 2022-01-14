Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $136.00 at Truist Securities

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBRL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $130.59 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $117.10 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 931,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,293,000 after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after purchasing an additional 506,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 9.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,524,000 after buying an additional 42,081 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

