Creative Planning Has $31.22 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cerner were worth $31,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Shares of CERN opened at $92.19 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average is $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

