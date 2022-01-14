Creative Planning Purchases 6,105 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $45,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 51,782 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $152.60 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $118.13 and a twelve month high of $154.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

