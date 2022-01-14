Creative Planning Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $134.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.05. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

