Creative Planning Takes $32.49 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 992,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,485,000. Creative Planning owned 0.92% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $730,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,243,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,383,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $318,000.

DFIV stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12.

