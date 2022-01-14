Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,669,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,679 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 1.05% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $41,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,488,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,843,000 after buying an additional 422,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after buying an additional 4,713,408 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,780,000 after buying an additional 4,145,482 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,695,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,874,000 after buying an additional 87,368 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.97%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

