Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €215.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($222.73) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($231.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €179.00 ($203.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €243.00 ($276.14) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €218.25 ($248.01).

Shares of RI stock opened at €200.80 ($228.18) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €208.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €194.81. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

