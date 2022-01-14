Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €14.50 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.40 ($17.50) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a €16.30 ($18.52) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €14.25 ($16.19).

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.36) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($18.97).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.