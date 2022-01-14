CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Shares Down 5.1%

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)’s stock price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 6,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 2,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13.

CreditRiskMonitor.com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. CreditRiskMonitor.com had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter.

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide. It features detailed analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, and peer analyses. The company was founded in February 1977 and is headquartered in Valley Cottage, NY.

