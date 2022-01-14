Critical Analysis: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) versus Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.10 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.37 Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.96 -$14.83 billion ($1.22) -27.99

Obsidian Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Occidental Petroleum. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Obsidian Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Occidental Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Occidental Petroleum -1.51% 7.75% 0.86%

Risk & Volatility

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Obsidian Energy and Occidental Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Occidental Petroleum 3 4 12 1 2.55

Obsidian Energy currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.35%. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus price target of $35.90, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Given Obsidian Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Obsidian Energy is more favorable than Occidental Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats Occidental Petroleum on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

