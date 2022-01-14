Critical Analysis: POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) vs. Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) and Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for POLA Orbis and Rakuten Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POLA Orbis 0 2 0 0 2.00 Rakuten Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility and Risk

POLA Orbis has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rakuten Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Rakuten Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares POLA Orbis and Rakuten Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POLA Orbis 6.47% 7.42% 6.23% Rakuten Group -9.69% -18.31% -1.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POLA Orbis and Rakuten Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POLA Orbis $1.65 billion 2.06 $43.54 million $0.49 31.36 Rakuten Group $13.64 billion 1.15 -$1.07 billion ($1.01) -9.85

POLA Orbis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rakuten Group. Rakuten Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POLA Orbis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

POLA Orbis beats Rakuten Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names. The Real Estate segment is involved in the leasing of office buildings and residential properties. The company also involves the management and operation of buildings. The company sells its products through department, directly operated retail, duty-free shops, Internet, and specialty cosmetics stores, as well as through door-to-door sales, and mail-order sales. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money. The Mobile segment manages messaging and communication services and sale of mobile devices. The company was founded by Hiroshi Mikitani on February 7, 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

