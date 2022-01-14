Critical Analysis: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) & Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A -$11.00 million N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners $3.81 billion 2.42 -$130.00 million ($0.80) -41.94

ReNew Energy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Renewable Partners -9.91% -1.92% -0.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ReNew Energy Global and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 3 11 0 2.79

ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.45%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus price target of $44.08, indicating a potential upside of 31.38%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.