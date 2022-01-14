Critical Contrast: Acura Pharmaceuticals (ACUR) versus Its Rivals

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: ACUR) is one of 918 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Acura Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Acura Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Acura Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5371 19618 42044 810 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 99.73%. Given Acura Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acura Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acura Pharmaceuticals $3.57 million -$1.21 million -17.50 Acura Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.74 billion $129.07 million 0.16

Acura Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Acura Pharmaceuticals. Acura Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acura Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acura Pharmaceuticals -51.27% N/A -66.19% Acura Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,238.09% -124.24% -13.82%

Summary

Acura Pharmaceuticals peers beat Acura Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of abuse deterrent, orally administered pharmaceutical products. Its technology platforms include AVERSION, IMPEDE, and LIMITX. The company was founded on April 10, 1935 and is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

