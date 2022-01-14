Critical Contrast: Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) & Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Velo3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcelis Technologies $474.56 million 4.73 $49.98 million $2.27 29.69 Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A

Axcelis Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Velo3D shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Axcelis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Axcelis Technologies and Velo3D, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcelis Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67

Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $76.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.13%. Velo3D has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.30%. Given Velo3D’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Axcelis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Axcelis Technologies and Velo3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcelis Technologies 13.40% 14.95% 11.24% Velo3D N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Axcelis Technologies beats Velo3D on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.