Critical Review: Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) and MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Elekta AB (publ) and MDxHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elekta AB (publ) 1 0 1 0 2.00 MDxHealth 0 0 3 0 3.00

MDxHealth has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.49%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than Elekta AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elekta AB (publ) 8.40% 17.69% 5.68% MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elekta AB (publ) and MDxHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elekta AB (publ) $1.57 billion 2.81 $143.46 million $0.37 32.41 MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elekta AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth.

Summary

Elekta AB (publ) beats MDxHealth on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB operates as a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. It operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Lars Leksell and Laurent Leksell in 1972 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.