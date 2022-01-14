Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.45

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.45 and traded as low as $11.45. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $11.45, with a volume of 2,876 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $97.67 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45.

Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 350.92% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation service and to advance regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage; and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

