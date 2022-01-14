CryptoVerificationCoin Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 58.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,239.78 and approximately $46.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00034324 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000198 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000683 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000199 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.