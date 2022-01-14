CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on CS Disco in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.60.

NYSE:LAW opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.04. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.76 million. Equities analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CS Disco news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,811,777.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

