Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.
Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,449. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
