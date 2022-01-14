Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,449. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 654.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.