Curio Governance Hits Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million (CGT)

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Curio Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio Governance has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $1,909.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curio Governance has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00057584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Curio Governance Profile

Curio Governance (CRYPTO:CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

