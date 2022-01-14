Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.43 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.60. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,832,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $289,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $3,722,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock worth $20,779,296 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

