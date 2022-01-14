CWV Chain Market Cap Hits $9.33 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and $10,086.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00063196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00075731 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.13 or 0.07606676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,997.05 or 1.00015737 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00068303 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

