Cyclone Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $58,496.00 (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $216.21 or 0.00505824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $5.14 million and $58,496.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00011344 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00077577 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 118.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 23,778 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.