D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.64.

Cummins stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.28. 4,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.22. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.38 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.