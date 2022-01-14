D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $266,342,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Netflix by 237.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 584,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $308,901,000 after purchasing an additional 411,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.67.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $517.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,730. The company has a market cap of $229.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $618.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $590.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

