D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after acquiring an additional 232,464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.58. 20,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,292. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.32.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

