D Orazio & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 343 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,084. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.59 and a 200-day moving average of $216.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.81%.

Several research firms have commented on CI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cigna from $267.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

