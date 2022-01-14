D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.52. 21,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,278. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $202.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

