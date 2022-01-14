D Orazio & Associates Inc. Purchases New Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Trex by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 114,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $262,813.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,699. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Trex stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.00. 8,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.21 and its 200-day moving average is $112.86.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

