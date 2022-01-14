D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,435,000 after acquiring an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after buying an additional 57,908 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,897. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

ENB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

