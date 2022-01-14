D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $62,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,787 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth $92,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth $203,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the third quarter worth $231,000. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

Infosys stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 137,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,801. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

