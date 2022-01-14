DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Equities researchers at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. Colony Bankcorp has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $249.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 434,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

