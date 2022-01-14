Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dana in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.41%. Dana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NYSE:DAN opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 385.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 85.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 110.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

