DAOventures (DVD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $596,401.46

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One DAOventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $596,401.46 and approximately $515.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006118 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005342 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003799 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

