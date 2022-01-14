Darktrace’s (DARK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.57) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DARK. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.84) to GBX 473 ($6.42) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.84) to GBX 473 ($6.42) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of DARK opened at GBX 435.25 ($5.91) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 460.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 603.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47. Darktrace has a 52 week low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,003 ($13.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other Darktrace news, insider Vanessa Colomar sold 150,178 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.69), for a total value of £961,139.20 ($1,304,654.81). Also, insider Gordon M. Hurst purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 596 ($8.09) per share, for a total transaction of £149,000 ($202,253.29).

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

