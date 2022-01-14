Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells $21,570,588.16 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $21,570,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total transaction of $26,580,643.84.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total transaction of $23,019,489.28.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Olivier Pomel sold 2,377 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total transaction of $393,512.35.

On Monday, November 22nd, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.45, for a total value of $26,832,310.40.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total value of $27,767,695.36.

On Monday, October 25th, Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $35,397,701.76.

Datadog stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.28. 4,274,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,509,130. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -987.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.71 and its 200 day moving average is $147.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Datadog by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Datadog by 72.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 251,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,786 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

