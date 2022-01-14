DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.22

Shares of DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $106.22 and last traded at $106.05, with a volume of 26870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DBSDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $3.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

