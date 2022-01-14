DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $89.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DCCPF. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays cut shares of DCC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DCC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of DCC stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. DCC has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $87.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.39.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

