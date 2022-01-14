DEAPcoin Trading Down 7.6% This Week (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $99.54 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00059015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,620,917,649 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.