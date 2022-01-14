DEEPSPACE 24-Hour Volume Tops $35,404.00 (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and $35,404.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000484 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00063599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00075812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.57 or 0.07618039 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,151.40 or 0.99551568 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00067846 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

