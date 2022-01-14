Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $70,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,709,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE traded down $5.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.88. 28,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,812. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $356.30 and its 200 day moving average is $355.58. The stock has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $278.95 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.28.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.