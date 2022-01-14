DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001024 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and $477,372.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00063166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00075102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.82 or 0.07592590 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,954.03 or 0.99648718 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00068417 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,092,592 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

